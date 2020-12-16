168 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

Dubois County has over one hundred new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 168 new cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday afternoon.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 3,633 and 35 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 18.1%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronanvirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.