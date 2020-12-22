2021 Lake and River Enhancement application deadline is January 15th

The application deadline for the Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program is just a few weeks away.

All applications for 2021 projects must be completed and submitted electronically by Friday, January 15th.

The program’s focus is to protect and enhance habitat for fish and wildlife while ensuring the continued viability of Indiana’s publicly accessed lakes, rivers, and streams by reducing sediment and nutrition pollution.

LARE applicants receive technical and financial assistance for qualifying projects like log jam removal, stream bank stabilization, and wetland creation.

To see a full list of qualifying project types and to learn more about the program, visit lare.dnr.IN.gov.

To learn more about project requirements and the application process, visit wildlife.IN.gov/3302.