51 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Dubois County.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 51 newly confirmed cases of the virus and no additional deaths on Friday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 3,175 and 34 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 17.1%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronvirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.