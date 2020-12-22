ALDI and Instacart offer third online purchasing option for Hoosier SNAP users

Hoosiers households receiving food stamp benefits can now purchase groceries online.

Families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can shop for groceries through their InstaCart app and order them for pick-up or delivery through participating ALDI stores.

ALDI delivery and pickup via InstaCart will be available daily from 10 am to 8 pm local time. Available time slots for pickup and delivery are listed during checkout vary by store. Orders for delivery and pickup can be placed by customers for a receipt as fast as an hour or scheduled days in advance.

SNAP participants are automatically eligible to participate in this program and do not need to apply.

It is important to note that any delivery fees that may apply to the online purchases CANNOT be paid for with SNAP benefits.

However, InstaCart will waive any delivery or pickup fees associated with the SNAP EBT orders on accounts through Tuesday, March 16th, 2021.

If SNAP recipients have any problems using their card for ordering, they should call the number on the back of their Hoosier Works EBT card for customer service.

SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and was formerly called Food Stamps. SNAP benefits can only be used for food products and for plants and seeds used to grow food.

ALDI via InstaCart, Amazon, and Walmart are the only Indiana retailers that have been approved for online purchasing by the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For more information, visit FSSABenefits.in.gov or call (800)-403-0864.