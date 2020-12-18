Alex Hohl Takes Jerry Hunefeld’s Spot as District 4 County Councilman

There’s someone new on the Dubois County Council.

Alex Hohl will be taking the place of Jerry Hunefeld and finishing out the remaining two years of Hunefeld’s term as County Councilman for District 4 after a caucus was held on December 17th.

Hohl’s position takes effect December 31st, 2020.

District 4 covers Cass Township, Patoka Township, and Bainbridge.

Other candidates were Alex Blackgrove, Josh Morrison, and Eric Jochim.