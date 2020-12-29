85-year-old Alfred E. Coffey, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:50 p.m., Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

He was born October 23, 1935, in Bolivar, Missouri, to John and Jewel Coffey; and married Thelma Green on September 9, 1961, in Chrisney. He was a member of the Northside Christian Church in Huntingburg. Alfred enjoyed messing around in the yard with flowers and watching football. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Robert, Richard, Charles and David Coffey; and one sister, Grace Harry.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Coffey of Huntingburg; two sisters, Linda King of Cannelton and Evelyn Amen of St. Louis, Missouri; and by one brother, Kenny Coffey of Bloomington.

A graveside service for Alfred E. Coffey will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com