Auditor warns of state payment scam

A new state payment scam is making its way around Indiana.

Indiana Auditor of State, Tera Klutz, says her office has been getting numerous reports from Hoosiers about an “Advance Fee” scam.

Scammers are calling or emailing Hoosiers, claiming to be an Auditor of State employee, and telling residents that they need to pay a fee before gaining access to state grants or payments.

If you receive a call or email that you think maybe an “Advance Fee” scam, contact the Office of the Attorney General, Consumer Protection Division, at in.gov/attorneygeneral/2434.