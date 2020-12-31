Be Well Crisis Helpline answers the call for Hoosiers in need

The Be Well Crisis Hotline recently passed an important milestone as it enters its sixth month of operation.

Crisis Counselors have helped over 6,000 Hoosiers experiencing emotional distress from COVID-19.

The service was launched in July and gives Hoosiers 24/7 access to experienced and compassionate counselors who are trained to help with the personal challenges caused by the pandemic.

According to data collected by counselors, 46% of the callers have a pre-existing trauma or substance use or mental health problem. Counselors referred 29% of callers to mental health treatment, 24% for additional community-based resources (food, clothing, housing, or utility assistance), and another 10% for additional crisis counseling.

The top distress calls that counselors have received include isolation or withdrawal (34%), issues with sleep (34%), anxiety or fearfulness (32%), and difficulty concentrating (27%).

To date, the helpline has answered 6,049 calls, with an average talk time of 18 minutes and 10 seconds. The average wait time is only 16 seconds.

To reach a counselor, call 211, enter your ZIP code, and follow the prompts to reach the Be Well Crisis Helpline.

The helpline is funded by a Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training program grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

For more information, visit BeWellIndiana.org.