Bethel Huddleston, 84, from English, IN passed away on December 7, 2020 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Bethel was born on December 18, 1935 to Arlin and Gracie Coe Huddleston of Byrdstown, TN.

He came from a large family of 9 siblings in which 5 preceded him in death. He married Pauline Flowers on May 3, 1958 and she preceded him in death in 2014. Bethel moved to Southern Indiana as a young man due to his job with Mullins Stave Mill and ended up in English, IN for the rest of his life. He worked with his son, Mike in a construction business for several years. Bethel had spent his last few years at Todd-Dickey Nursing and Rehab.

Preceding him in death was spouse, Pauline and siblings; Peggy Buckner, Kate Alexander, Wilma Flowers, Bobby Huddleston and Linda Huddleston.

Survivors are son, Michael (Pam) Huddleston, and brother Wendell (Marsha) Huddleston, Jimmy (Arlene) Huddleston, Cecil Huddleston and Johnny (Joan) Huddleston, along with many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Visitation will be at Denbo Funeral Home on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 am with the funeral service at 11:00 am. Bro. Doug Byrum will officiate with burial to follow at the Taswell Cemetery.

