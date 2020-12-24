Bloomington man arrested after shooting father

A Bloomington man was arrested in Greene County after shooting his father.

Tuesday night, Indiana State Police arrested 21-year-old Steven Taylor II of Bloomington in connection with a shooting that occurred in Solsberry.

On December 22, Greene County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a gunshot victim located in rural eastern Greene County. When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered that Steven Taylor had been shot. Taylor was provided with immediate medical care and was transported to a local hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Steven Taylor II and his father, Steven Taylor, were involved in an altercation inside the residence, which resulted in the father being shot.

Following the shooting, Steven Taylor II fled on foot from the residence. Law enforcement officers were eventually able to locate Taylor II. Once located, he was taken into custody by the Indiana State Police South SWAT team without incident.

Steven Taylor II is currently being held in the Greene County Jail without bond. Taylor faces charges of Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Battery, and Residential Entry.