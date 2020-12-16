BREAKING NEWS: Dubois County Upgraded to Red Zone; Community Spread for COVID-19 is High

On December 13, 2020 Governor Holcomb enacted Executive Order 20-50for measures and restrictions based on the impact and spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The Dubois County Health Department agrees with the Governor’s effort to increase mitigation strategies.

On December 16, 2020, Dubois County’s status has been upgraded to the Red Zone, meaning community spread is high.

The requirements and restrictions Governor Holcomb implemented on November 13, 2020 for the Red designation are summarized below.

-In order to preserve hospital bed and staffing capacity, for the period beginning December 16, 2020, through January 3, 2021, licensed hospitals are directed to postpone and/or reschedule non-emergent procedures to be performed in an in-patient setting which are unlikely to result in a significant risk to a patients’ s acute condition or long-term outcome.

-All businesses and entities continuing operations or resuming full operations are required to develop a plan to implement measures and institute safeguards to ensure a safe environment for their employees, customers, clients and members.

– Face Covering Requirements: All Hoosier businesses are required to place clearly visible signage at their public and employee entrances notifying that face coverings are required for all individuals entering the business. All employees shall wear a face covering and businesses should only admit those customers, clients, vendors and other visitors who wear face coverings.

– Social Distancing: maintaining at least six (6) feet of distance from other individuals is still required.

-Religious services and places of worship are strongly encouraged to livestream services or provide virtual or drive in services to safely serve their communities.

-Social gatherings of any kind, inside or outside, are limited to 25 people.

-Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and student’s parents, guardians, siblings, and other minor children of a parent or guardian.

-Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents, guardians, siblings, spouses, and minor children of participants or personnel.

-Senior care center activities must be cancelled or suspended.

-Restaurants and retail business are strongly encouraged to promote phone/online ordering with curbside pick-up.

-Hospitals, long-term care, and other congregate settings should follow the CMS and ISDH guidance on limitation based on community metrics.

-The ISDH, Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Alcohol & Tobacco Commission local boards of health, and other state and local officials or law enforcement officers may take all available administrative and enforcement actions against businesses or entities failing to comply with restrictions and other public health requirements for businesses as set forth in this executive Order.

For further explanation and additional information please refer to Executive Order 20-50