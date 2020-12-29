City of Huntingburg Christmas tree pick-up to start Thursday, December 31st

With the Christmas season now behind us, you may be wondering: what do I do with my Christmas tree?

If you live in Huntingburg and have a real tree, you can take off the decorations and place it near the curb.

The City of Huntingburg Street Department begins curbside Christmas tree pick-up on Thursday, December 31st.

Future pickups will take place on the Fridays of January 8th, January 15th, January 22nd, and January 29th.

Christmas trees must be placed near the curb.

Residents are also required to call the Huntingburg Street Department at (812)-683-4122 by Wednesday, January 27th.

This is for real Christmas trees only. Artificial trees are not allowed.

For more information, call the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211 or email rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.