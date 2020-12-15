Community Foundation announces 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient

A Jasper High School senior is getting recognized for his hard work and participation in extracurricular activities.

Bennett Schmitt was awarded a four-year full-tuition scholarship named the 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar of Dubois County this week.

Schmitt is the son of Daryl and Patricia Schmitt of Jasper. He plans to attend Indiana University in the fall to study Chemistry and Spanish to become a research scientist.

Schmitt will receive full tuition and required fees accredited to the college and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.

Schmitt student was chosen out of an applicant pool of 46 candidates from all four high schools in Dubois County.

The Community Foundation Scholarship Oversight Committee submitted the finalists to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI), the statewide scholarship administrator for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program.

The final selection of the recipient was made and released to the Dubois County Community Foundation.

ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree-granting, nonprofit, private colleges, and universities in the state.

The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.

Since the program’s inception in 1998, Lilly Endowment has awarded over $424 million to 4,912 scholars for tuition and book stipend to Indiana students.