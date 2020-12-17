COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Jasper has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

Nearly 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

They will start vaccinating frontline health care workers on Friday, December 18th.

At this time, Indiana’s vaccination distribution plan is as follows:

Phase 1A – Health care workers and residents of Long Term Care Facilities – IN PROGRESS NOW

Phase 1B – High risk-patients (yet to be defined by Indiana State Department of Health) – the timeline to be determined

Phase 2 – Those who work/live in high-risk conditions (jails, homeless, critical infrastructure workers) – the timeline to be determined

Phase 3 – General population – the timeline to be determined.