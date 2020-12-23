83-year-old David F. “Hobe” Kress, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Dave was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 27, 1937, to Thomas and Marguerite (Melchoir) Kress. He was raised by his father, Thomas, and his stepmother, Wilmenia Weisheit. He married Marilyn Kreilein on June 8, 1963, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on December 22, 2018.

Dave was a 1955 graduate of Jasper High School and the United States Air Force Veteran.

He was production manager at Forest Products in Jasper, where he retired after 45 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, American Legion Post #147, and the Jasper K of C.

He enjoyed dancing, working outside, especially landscaping, watching birds, listening to the radio, especially WITZ, popping popcorn, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are one daughter, Maria Duncan, Jasper, IN, two sons, Kurt Kress (John O’Grady), Playa del Carmen, MX, Jason (Giah) Kress, Hendersonville TN, six grandchildren, Kody Kress, Noah Kress-Jones, Canyon Duncan, Drake Lee, Brennan Kress, Ethan Kress, two great granddaughters, Kyley Kress and Karilyn Ross Kress, and one brother, Richard Kress, Aurora, CO.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, are three brothers, Thomas Kress Jr., and Charles and Lawrence Weisheit.

A visitation, Mass of Christian Burial, and burial will all be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family or to a favorite charity.

