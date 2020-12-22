Daviess County has state’s lowest jobless rate for eighth consecutive month

Daviess County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state for the eighth month in a row.

The county took home the top spot in November with a rate of 2.8%.

Dubois County ranked thirteenth in the state with a 3.5% jobless rate.

The numbers for our surrounding counties include: Martin and Warrick counties with a 3.4% jobless rate, Spencer County with a 4.3% rate, Knox at 3.9%, Gibson at a 3.6% rate, Perry County at 4.5%, Pike at 4.2%, Crawford County at a 5.2% unemployment rate, Vanderburgh at 4.7%, and Orange County with a jobless rate of 7.1%.

The statewide unemployment rate stayed at 5.0% in November, which is still below the national rate of 6.7%.