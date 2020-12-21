Daviess County man arrested on multiple charges

A Daviess County man is facing various charges after violating a protective order over the weekend.

27-year-old Thomas Hughey of Washington was arrested on Saturday for stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy, harassment, and resisting law enforcement.

When the police came to arrest Hughey for the violation, he refused to come out of his RV and barricaded himself in the bathroom.

After a struggle, Hughey was arrested and taken into custody.

He was treated for minor injuries and booked into the Daviess County Jail.