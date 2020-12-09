Daviess, Pike, Gibson, and Orange counties upgraded to CODE RED designation for COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health has upgraded several Southern Indiana counties to CODE RED for COVID-19 this afternoon.

Daviess, Pike, Gibson, and Orange counties are now shaded in red on the county metrics map for a very high positivity rate of COVID-19.

This means:

-social gatherings of any kind, both indoor and outdoor, are limited to 25 people

-residents are advised to not hold any special, seasonal, or commercial events.

-events for which more than 25 people will be in attendance must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance and receive approval before proceeding. College and professional sports are included.

The State Department of Health will talk with local health, school and elected officials to determine if further restrictions need to be implemented.