62-year-old Deanna Lynn Emory, of Huntingburg, formerly of Spencer, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her daughter’s home.

She was born September 27, 1958, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Charles Vincent and Lois Imogene (Stevenson) Emory. She worked preparing taxes. She was a former member of Spencer United Methodist Church, until recently joining Central Christian Church. Deanna was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and her faith was everlasting. She enjoyed volunteering at the Eagles Club in Huntingburg. Deanna took chances and loved living life to the fullest. Being outdoors was her favorite place to be and with her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Garrett of Huntingburg and Celena Lynn Butler of Kokomo, Indiana; a sister, Marsha Voss of Spencer, Indiana; and (5) grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Deanna Lynn Emory will be held at a later date. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.