Dubois County Process Center accepting old Christmas lights

Residents are starting to take down their Christmas lights. If you’re about to throw away a broken strand, there’s another option.

Residents can recycle their old light strands at the Dubois County Solid Waste District Process Center and at the Jasper Rural King store during their regular business until Friday, January 15th.

The program only accepts strands of electric lights. Rigid frames, including yard shapes, will not be accepted.

This recycling program is in cooperation with Jasper Salvage, Jasper Rural King, and the Dubois County Solid Waste District.

The District Process Center is located at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper. Business hours are from 8 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday.

For more information, call the process center at (812)-482-7865, or check out their Facebook page.

This is a popular event and over 1,000 pounds of old Christmas lights were recycled in Dubois County last year.