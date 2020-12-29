Dubois County Reaches 47 COVID-19 Related Deaths As Two More Residents Die From Virus

Two more Dubois County residents have died from the novel coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported two additional deaths and 37 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday afternoon.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 4,432 and 47 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 25.7%, which is currently the highest rate in the state.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.