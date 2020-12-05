Dubois County Sheriff’s office shares “Click It or Ticket” campaign results

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has concluded another successful enforcement campaign.

Sheriff Deputies took part in overtime patrols last month as part of the 2020 “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

During the 20-day enforcement period, officers wrote a total of 61 warnings, 4 citations, and no citations for seatbelt violations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 90.7% of drivers and passengers across the nation were wearing seatbelts in 2019. In 2017 alone, seatbelts saved an estimated 14,955 lives nationwide.

Even though Indiana’s seat belt usage rate is 94.6%, which is higher than the national average, over half of the people killed in car crashes last year were not buckled up.

Drivers less than 34 years old, specifically male drivers, were more likely to be found not wearing a seat belt.

Over 200 law enforcement agencies across the state took part in the Click it or Ticket Campaign this year.

Sheriff Deputies want to remind all drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt.

Indiana has a primary seat belt law, allowing law enforcement officers to stop and cite drivers and passengers for failing to wear a seat belt.

Drivers can also be cited for each unbuckled passenger less than 16 years old.

Children under 8 years old must be properly restrained in a federally approved child or booster seat.