82-year-old Elfrieda I. Fleck, of Jasper, passed away at 1:31 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Elfrieda was born in Jasper, Indiana on November 26, 1938 to Mike and Flora (Krapf) Schwinghammer. She married Leon J. Fleck on July 18, 1959 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2019.

She attended high school at St. Mary of the Woods in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Elfrieda was the owner and operator of the Flower Stall in Jasper for many years, and was also a homemaker.

Her and her husband Leon were charter members of Holy Family Catholic Church, were recipients of the Simon Brute’ Award. She also volunteered for the Dubois County Museum.

She enjoyed sewing and knitting, reading, was a devout Catholic, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are two daughters; Karen Waninger, Tyler, TX, Denise Baglan (Randy), Dubois, IN, three sons; Noel Fleck (Kay), Jasper, Kevin Fleck, Jasper, and Jon Fleck (Janelle), Jasper, seventeen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one brother; Ronald Schwinghammer (Elsie) Ferdinand.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one daughter, Madonna Fleck, and three sisters; Eileen Hall, Esther Rumbach, and Mary Ann Hedinger.

A private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial for Elfrieda Fleck will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, The Dubois County Museum, Riley Hospital for Children, or a favorite charity.

