Elnora Farmers to Families Food Box Program to hold distribution day

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is helping area families with getting food on the table again next week.

Their next Farmers to Families Food Box Program distribution day takes place at the Daviess County Fairgrounds in Elnora on Tuesday, December 8th.

Volunteers will load mixed food boxes from 4 to 5:30 pm, or until quantities run out.

All you have to do is pull up and open your trunk.

Families are asked to enter the fairgrounds from Highway 57.

Cars are not allowed to line up early.

Around 1,100 families will be served.