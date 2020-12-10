94-year-old Eugenia N. “Janie” Jahn, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Janie was born in Pisa, Italy, on December 13, 1925, to Mario and Olga (Lazzerini) Micheletti. She married Richard Jahn on October 27, 1945, in Livorno, Italy, making her a war bride. He preceded her in death on August 21, 2001.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Blessed Virgin Sodality, and the DAV and VFW Auxiliaries.

She was an avid quilter, an amazing seamstress, and enjoyed playing cards, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are three sons, Dan (Sue) Jahn, Greenwood, IN, Robert (Judy) Jahn, and Michael Jahn, both of Jasper, IN, one daughter, Rita (Raymie) Eckerle, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and one sister, Anna (Micheletti) Lupi, Italy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugenia N. “Janie” Jahn will be held 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, December 11, 2020, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Masks and social distancing will be required.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. (noon) service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Heart to Heart Hospice, Brookside Village, or to a favorite charity.