Firewood cutting permits available at Lincoln State Park

If you’re looking for firewood to stay warm this winter, then Lincoln State Park needs your help!

The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Lincoln State Park for firewood.

Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff.

Most of these trees are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites or picnic areas.

Permit sales and cutting both begin on Monday, December 7th, and end on Friday, February 26th.

One pick-up load is $10. All proceeds will go towards management and restoration efforts.

A firewood permit is required for each load and can be purchased at the Lincoln State Park Office between 8:45 am and 3 pm CT Monday through Friday.

Permits are not available on observed state holidays or during the 2020 deer management hunts.

Wood can be cut and removed between 8:45 am and 3:30 pm CT daily.

For more information, call (812)-937-4710.

Firewood cut at Lincoln State Park is for personal use only and cannot be sold.