First Wreath Across America Ceremony in Daviess County to take place this weekend

Local volunteers are teaming up with a national organization to making sure veterans are remembered this holiday season.

Odon VFW Post 9627 is sponsoring the first Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Walnut Hill Cemetery at 12 noon on Saturday, December 19th.

This is the first ceremony to take place in Daviess County and wreath-laying will be staggered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony itself is officially considered a “closed ceremony” and there will be no public seating.

However, any visitors or volunteers that do arrive are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Those who sponsored a wreath can make arrangements to pay their respects by emailing sztbwmn@gmail.coom.

A wreath can also be sponsored year-round for $15 at wreathsacrossamerica.org/IN0115.

Wreaths that are sponsored now will be credited to the 2021 ceremony.