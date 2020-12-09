Forest Park To Move to Hybrid Schedule

Forest Park Students will be heading into a hybrid schedule tomorrow.

Due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases and increased number of close contacts, Forest Park Junior/Senior High School will move to a hybrid schedule Thursday, December 10th.

Students will alternate between in=person instruction and virtual learning.

Students at Ferdinand Elementary, Pine Ridge Elementary and Cedar Crest will continue their normal schedule.

The hybrid schedule will continue through Friday, December 18th. Plans for the start of second semester will be communicated at a later date.