Former Cannelton police officer arrested for child seduction

A former Cannelton police officer was arrested for child seduction on Friday.

30-year-old Kyle Lutgring of Cannelton is accused of seducing a female under the age of 18 while working as a Cannelton police officer in June.

State Police began investigating in September after learning about the alleged crime.

Lutgring resigned before police began their investigation,

He was taken to the Perry County Jail on Friday, posted bond, and released.