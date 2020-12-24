Free COVID-19 testing clinic coming to Huntingburg

The Indiana Department of Health and the Dubois County Health Department are partnering to hold a free clinic for COVID-19 testing. This is a temporary testing site that is in addition to the current location at 400 S Clay St. in Jasper.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 29th & 30th and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 31st. It will be closed on January 1st but will reopen for its last day of operation on January 2nd from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., it will be located at the Huntingburg event center 110 E 14th St. Huntingburg.

Testing will be available to all members of the public regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2 years of age can be tested with parental consent.

“With the surge in positive cases in Dubois County it is extremely important that we do everything possible to get this virus under control,” said Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer. “With an increase of those in our community being tested this will aid us to identify sources and close contacts. We look forward to working with the Indiana Department of Health and very much appreciate their partnering with us in this effort.”

Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. If you have private health insurance, please bring that information with you. This clinic will be for walk-ins only and will serve everyone on a first come first-served basis.