Fulda man arrested for theft after traffic stop

A traffic stop landed a Fulda man in jail over the weekend.

State Troopers pulled over 25-year-old Blake Merter for going 55 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone on Saturday evening.

After K-9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics, police searched the vehicle.

A handgun stolen from Louisville, suspected marijuana, and a glass pipe were found inside the car.

Merter was lodged into the Spencer County Jail and charged with a felony count of theft of a firearm, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.