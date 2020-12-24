Governor Holcomb signs executive order to help with COVID-19 response

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is renewing certain orders in the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The new order extends the temporary licensing of healthcare workers for 90 days. This allows individuals who are not currently licensed to practice with a temporary license in Indiana.

This applies to retired healthcare professionals, certain healthcare students, and out-of-state healthcare professionals.

Anyone granted a temporary license must register with the Professional Licensing Agency at in.gov/pla.

The order also explains who is authorized to give the vaccine. Certain paramedics and members of the National Guard are authorized to administer the vaccine. Medical assistants can also administer the vaccine if they are supervised by a physician, physician assistant, advanced practice registered nurse, or a registered nurse.

The order also continues the suspension of certain requirements to hire and train temporary workers to resolve unemployment issues.

Holcomb also announced that he is extending the mission of the Indiana National Guard at long-term care facilities through the end of February.

The Governor deployed 1,350 Guardsmen to help in the state’s 534 long-term care facilities in November.