Grant requests being sought for Huntingburg Assistance Fund

Grant requests are now being accepted for the Huntingburg Assistance Fund.

The fund has been in place for over 20 years and is a collection of community gifts that are distributed to non-profit charities that are helping the less fortunate.

The fund provides charities with grants to provide needs-based services to the less fortunate during the holidays and New Year.

Potential services include meals for the hungry, aid to homebound seniors, utility payments, food, clothing, school supplies, physician visit for school children, and other basic needs.

In order to qualify for the grant, a local non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization must provide support or services to the less fortunate in the City of Huntingburg.

Grant requests must be a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $2,500.

Individuals are not eligible to receive direct support.

In order to receive funding, local non-profits should submit a one-page letter on organization letterhead and include the following information: one paragraph describing the mission or purpose of the organization, the amount being requested, plans to utilize funds, and an EIN or tax-ID number.

Grant requests should be postmarked no later than Friday, January 1, 2021 to Huntingburg Assistance Fund, c/o Huntingburg City Hall, 508 E. 4th St., Huntingburg, IN 47542.

To make a donation to the Huntingburg Assistance Fund, please send payment to the Dubois County Community Foundation, PO Box 269 in Jasper, or make a donation online at https://dccommunityfoundation.org.

For more information, contact the Dubois County Community Foundation at (812)-482-5295 or the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.