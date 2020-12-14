Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools 9-12th grades to go virtual

Some grades at Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools are going virtual this week.

All 9-12th grade students will attend school online from Tuesday, December 15th, to Friday, December 18th.

Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 4th after Christmas break.

PreK-8th grade students will continue daily in-person learning.

All students are expected to virtually attend their regular class periods from 8am to 3pm for direct instruction from their teachers. Students are expected to login at the start of each class period, actively participate, and are responsible for completing all of their assignments and assessments.

You will be contacted by a teacher of record if your child has a special circumstance that limits his/her ability to learn virtually. Please contact your child’s principal if you have problems with connecting to the internet.

Students who attend CTE classes at other schools will continue attending those programs at their scheduled times.

Bus transportation will continue to operate.

Lunch and breakfast will be available for pickup at Jasper High School from 10:30 am to 12 pm. Each meal will have that day’s hot lunch and breakfast for the next day.

Due to recent USDA waivers, all meals to enrolled students are currently free and preregistration is required. A registration form link is posted on the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools facebook page. Students do not need to be present to pick up meals.

If your student(s) is a virtual learner temporarily, they will no longer be eligible for this pickup service once in-person learning resumes at their school.

You can end meal pick-up at any time. Please contact ksherman@gjcs.k12.in.us if you wish to end meal pick-up.