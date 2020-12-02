90-year-old Henry E. Neukam, of Evansville, formerly of Holland, passed away at 6:35 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at River Pointe Health Campus in Evansville.

He was born December 19, 1929, in Shoals, Indiana, to Fred and Mary (Mann) Neukam. He was locally known as a co-owner and operator of Neukam & Rothert Hardware Store in Holland which he ran for 20 + years. Henry was a member of the Holland American Legion Post #343, Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366 and St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. He was an avid card player, loved spending time with his family, traveling and watching his grandson, Tony, play for the Chicago Cubs. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Betty Rose (Buse) Neukam, who passed away on November 4, 1983; one son, Henry Edward Neukam, Jr. who passed away on July 29, 1962; and seven siblings, Meta Drenon, Hilda Cogger, Bill Neukam, Alden Neukam, Ulah Brown, Mary Neukam and Fred Neukam.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Neukam of Evansville; two sons, Terry (Sandra) Neukam of Evansville and Mike (Barbara) Neukam of Carmel; two daughters, Fayette (Mark) Campana of Springboro, Ohio and Suzette (Jeff) Vannatta of Powhatan, Virginia; and by 12 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Henry E. Neukam will be private. Burial will take place at St. James Lutheran Cemetery in Holland. Pastor Mike Snyder will officiate the service. Family and friends will be invited to attend a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, Holland American Legion Post #343 or Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366.