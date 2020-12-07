Hoosiers urged to claim their restitution payment in Equifax breach

Time is running out for Hoosiers to apply for a share of the state’s settlement in the 2017 Equifax data breach.

The last day to file a claim is Wednesday, December 16, but Attorney General, Curtis Hill, says Hoosiers should file their claims as soon as possible.

The breach happened between May 2017 and July 2017. Nearly 147 million Americans and roughly 3.9 million Indiana residents had their personal information, including Social Security numbers, birthdays, addresses, and credit numbers compromised.

Although Equifax reached a multistate settlement in July of 2019, Indiana opted out and filed its own lawsuit against the company.

Hoosiers affected by the breach are eligible for part of the $19.5 million settlement.

Visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and enter the required information to file a claim. You will either receive the money digitally or by paper check.