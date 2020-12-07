Huntingburg home heavily damaged after weekend fire

A house in Huntingburg is heavily damaged after catching on fire over the weekend.
Crews responded to a fire in the back of a rental house on East 8th Street early Saturday morning.
Huntingburg Assistant Fire Chief, Glenn Kissling, believes the fire was started by a kerosene heater.
The house suffered between $15,000 to $20,000 in damages.
No injuries were reported.
Four trucks and 17 firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.
