Indiana announces third round of Manufacturing Readiness Grant recipients

Several local businesses are receiving state grants to help stimulate future growth.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced the third round of Manufacturing Readiness grants on Tuesday.

-Jasper Engines and Transmission is receiving a $50,000 grant to invest in new CNC machines that incorporates advanced sensors for fixturing and customized software controls for optimized flexibility and versatility.

-Universal Technologies LLC in Dubois County received a $39,500 award. The company has pivoted its product line to align with pandemic protective equipment such as sneeze guards and barriers and will use the grant to invest in robotic sanding equipment custom made in Indiana to meet this demand.

-Moore Metal Works A/C LLC in Vanderburgh County was granted $100,000. The company plans to use the grant to modernize its operations with investments in smart technology, including a CNC press brake, CNC lathe, camera system, 3D printer, laser engraver, and other equipment to expand operations.

-Nix Companies in Gibson County was granted $25,000 to modernize operations by purchasing a CNC Lathe, positioning the business for its future workforce and innovation.

-Spencer Industries Incorporated in Spencer County received a $19,000 grant. The company will use the funds to retrofit 13 CNC machines with monitoring sensors to reduce set-up times and identify machine malfunctions for quality improvement, reduced downtime, and increase production capacity.