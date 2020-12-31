Indiana DNR to start accepting reserved spring turkey hunt applications next week

Turkey hunters get ready to gobble!

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for reserved spring turkey hunts from January 4th through February 22nd.

Hunters can apply online by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

No late entries will be accepted. The online method is the only way to apply. Applicants must possess a valid hunting license for the species they wish to hunt in order to apply. A valid spring turkey hunting license and gamebird habitat stamp privilege, comprehensive lifetime hunting license, comprehensive lifetime hunting, and fishing license, or resident youth hunt/trap combo license are required to hunt or call in wild turkeys in the spring season. Non-hunting partners who plan to call in wild turkeys must be properly licensed.

The application process is consolidated into the online services website (on.IN.gov/INHuntFish) along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. You do not need to have an online account to apply, so there is no need to log in. Even though there is no fee to apply, you must still add the registration to the cart, “Proceed to Checkout”, and “Place Order”. Applicants must place an order to complete the application process.

Draw results will be available within two weeks of the application closing. For draw results, visit on.IN.gov/reservedhunt and click the “View hunt draw results” link. Another way to check to see if you were drawn is to log in to on.IN.gov/INHuntFish, where you can see the full history of your past hunt registrations. A third way to tell if you were drawn is from an email that will be sent to applicants when results are available.

Applications will be accepted for the following properties:

Fish & Wildlife Areas (FWAs)

If you are drawn, you may bring one non-hunting partner to your hunt at an FWA.

The below properties are holding reserved turkey draws for the following dates: -23, 24-25, and 26-28, – , and -4, 5-7, and 8-9.

Winamac

J.E. Roush Lake

Tri-County

Pigeon River

Kingsbury

Willow Slough

LaSalle

Jasper-Pulaski

Aukiki Wetland Conservation Area

The below properties are holding draws for the following dates: -23, -25

Hovey Lake

Goose Pond

Hillenbrand

Fairbanks Landing

Glendale

Sugar Ridge

Crosley

Deer Creek

Atterbury

State Reservoirs

If drawn for a state reservoir hunt, you may bring non-hunting partners with you.

Mississinewa Lake is holding draws for the following dates: -23, 24-25, 26-28, – , and -4, 5-7, and 8-9.

Salamonie Lake is holding draws for the following dates: -23, 24-26, 27-29, – , and -5 and 6-9.

Private Lands Access

Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) is offering limited turkey hunts on private property. Turkey hunt draws will be for the following dates: -25, – , and -9. For more information on the IPLA program see wildlife.IN.gov/9572.htm.

Youth hunters can apply for IPLA draws for -18. Youth hunt applicants must be 17 or younger to apply. Parents can enter the youth’s information into the system for them. Youth hunters must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult who is at least 18 years of age. There can only be one firearm or set of archery equipment in the field, and only the drawn hunter can harvest a turkey.

National Wildlife Refuges (NWR)

Big Oaks NWR is holding draws for -23 and 24-26. Successfully drawn individuals may bring one partner, who is also allowed to hunt, with them.

Muscatatuck NWR is holding draws for the following dates: -22, 23-24, 25-26. Muscatatuck NWR is also holding a draw for youth hunters (17 or younger) for the following dates: -18.

For all reserved hunts, only one application is allowed per license holder. Hunters can only choose to apply for one of the above opportunities listed. No changes can be made once the application is submitted. More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.