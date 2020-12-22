Indiana extends application period for small business restart grant program

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is extending the application period for the Indiana Small Business Restart Grant program.

Hoosier small businesses in all 92 counties can now apply for recovery funding until Friday, January 22nd.

The state has also made several changes to eligibility criteria and reimbursement categories to increase the award amount and to allow more small businesses to utilize the program.

These changes include:

-small business with between 51-75 full-time associates are now allowed to apply

-eligible businesses can now seek reimbursement for payroll and verified insurance premium payments

-eligible businesses in all of Indiana’s 92 counties can seek reimbursements for qualified expenses incurred between March and December 2020, extending the time period from November 1st (for Marion County) and December 1st (for all other counties).

Eligible businesses who have not received the maximum $50,000 (maximum of $10,000 for an individual month) award can also seek reimbursement for qualified business expenses. These include payroll for W2 employees, verified insurance premium payments, utilities, and more.

For more information, and to apply, visit backontrack.in.gov.