Indiana State Police seeks recruits for the 81st Recruit Academy

The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for the 81st Recruit Academy.

Those who are interested in becoming an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at in.gov/isp/2368.

Applications must be received online by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, January 24th, 2021. Applications received after this deadline will not be accepted for the 81st Recruit Academy.

Eligible applicants must:

-be a United States citizen

-be between 21 and 40 years old when appointed as a police employee (appointment date is December 2nd, 2021)

-meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes

-have a valid driver’s license

-be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere in Indiana as designated by the Superintendent

-be a high school graduate as evidence by a diploma or GED.

The starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department Recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during academy training.

After completing this training, the starting salary is $48,000 a year.

Recruits are also offered an excellent health care plan, including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families until the age of 65.

For more information, visit in.gov/isp/3041.