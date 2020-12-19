Indiana’s unemployment stays at 5.0% for November

Indiana’s unemployment rate has remained the same for the second consecutive month.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the state’s rates stayed at 5.0% for both October and November.

This is still below the national rate of 6.7%.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 40,274 over the previous month.

This was a result of a decrease of 17,345 unemployed residents and a decrease of 22,929 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.33 million.

And the state’s 62.9% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.5%.