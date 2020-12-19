Indiana’s unemployment stays at 5.0% for November

December 19, 2020

Indiana’s unemployment rate has remained the same for the second consecutive month.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the state’s rates stayed at 5.0% for both October and November.

This is still below the national rate of 6.7%.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 40,274 over the previous month.

This was a result of a decrease of 17,345 unemployed residents and a decrease of 22,929 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.33 million.

And the state’s 62.9% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.5%.

