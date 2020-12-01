Ireland Utilities to start fire hydrant flushing

Ireland residents are being asked to use extra caution when doing laundry over the next few weeks.

Ireland Utilities is beginning hydrant flushing this week.

This process will last for several weeks until all hydrants have been flushed.

Water will be safe to drink during this time.

Customers are advised to run cold water through their taps for a few minutes to clear any discoloration.

Customers are also asked to be cautious when doing laundry during this process because clothes could become discolored.