Jasper and Huntingburg Ending Leaf Bulk Pick Up For the Year

Jasper residents have about a few more weeks to rake their leaves to the curb for bulk pickup.

The Jasper Street Department will conclude its Bulk Leaf Collection the week of December 21st. The FINAL DAY for leaf pickup is Wednesday, December 23rd.

The Street Department will be closed for Christmas on December 24th and 25th.

Starting Monday, December 28th, ALL leaves must be bagged or in containers and be placed curbside for collection.

The City of Huntingburg Street Department will pick-up loose-leaf piles for Huntingburg residents for the final time on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Leaves must be collected and placed near the curb so equipment can reach them. To ensure leaves are collected, please call the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122 with your street address by Thursday, December 17.

If residents have leaves to discard after December 18, there are two options. Leaves can either be placed in trash bags along the curb for the street department to pick up, or residents may haul leaves to the limb yard, located at 1103 E 1st Street, at any time. For the pick-up option, residents must call the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.