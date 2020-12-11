Jasper Chamber of Commerce partners with Memorial Hospital to sponsor public health screenings

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is helping residents take control of their health.

The chamber is teaming up with Memorial Hospital Health Care Center to sponsor public health screenings on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 from 5:45 am to 9 am in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial’s Southside Office.

Each screening costs $39, lasts about 15 minutes, and is open to anyone who lives or works in the Jasper area.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and will have their cholesterol and blood glucose levels checked by a finger stick.

A 12 hour fast is required before the screening. However, you can still drink water and take prescribed medications.

Other services available during the screening include take-home colon cancer screening kits and PSA screening Colon cancer screening kits are $8, and PSAs are $20 for men choosing this optional test.

To register and for more information, visit mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events.” Look for Jasper Chamber Health Screening.

You can also register by calling the Health and Wellness Department at (812)-996-2399 or toll-free at (800)852-7279, extension 2399.