Jasper dog trainer arrested for animal cruelty

The owner of a Jasper dog training facility is behind bars after allegedly neglecting dogs under his care.

Ethan’s K-9 Solutions Owner, 29-year-old Ethan Rose of Otwell, was arrested on three counts of animal cruelty and two counts of obstruction on Thursday.

Jasper Police began investigating Rose in August after receiving reports of dogs being neglected at the training facility.

Officers were told that one dog left the facility in July and was immediately taken to the veterinarian by its owners. The dog was diagnosed with dehydration and was found to be severely underweight.

Police say that two dogs died at the facility from dehydration a few days later.

During the investigation, Rose allegedly made statements and threats to witness to not speak with law enforcement about the situation.

Rose was arrested after police executed a search warrant at the training facility on Thursday and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.