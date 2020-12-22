Jasper Engines names Hessenauer as Vice President of Fleet and National Programs

Jasper Engines and Transmissions has a new Vice President of Fleet and National Programs.

Craig Hessenauer has been a JASPER Associate owner for 31 years and has served in numerous markets throughout the United States.

Hessenauer has served as a Regional Vice President for the past 25 years.

“JASPER serves fleets in many industries, and is well known for high-quality products and customer service,” JASPER Vice President of Sales, Joe McDonald, says. “Our newly named Fleet and National Programs group has been developed to assure that we provide high-quality service for industry-specific markets.”

“At Jasper Engines & Transmissions, we are committed to continuous improvement,” McDonald adds. “This group is focused on improving our collaboration with fleet administrators to help them overcome the ongoing challenges that they must face. This complements the Fleet Installer Program announcement we made last year and brings additional value to our overall fleet focus.”

“I’m excited to bring a larger focus to our National Partners and the fleet industry as a whole,” Hessenauer says. “Our Nationwide branch inventory and product breadth, now including fuel

components, has put us in a unique position. We’ve listened to our fleet partners and created a program that will help streamline their vendor needs.”