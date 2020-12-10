Jasper Man Arrested on OWI Charges

A Jasper man is behind bars after a driving while intoxicated.

On Wednesday, Jasper Police got a call about an intoxicated driver. Officers found the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Michael Sullivan, and watched as Sullivan failed to use a turn signal, drive left of center, and drive up on a curb.

When officers stopped the vehicle, they could tell Sullivan was intoxicated. After a field sobriety test, officers offered a chemical test to Sullivan, and he refused.

Sullivan was taken to Memorial Hospital and a warrant was granted. Sullivan then submitted to a chemical test.

Sullivan tested at .158.

Sullivan was arrested on Operating While Intoxicated with a blood alcohol content over .15.