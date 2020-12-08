Jasper Police releases results of “Click It or Ticket” campaign

The Jasper Police Department has finished another successful “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Throughout the 20 day enforcement period last month, officers worked 32 hours of overtime of traffic patrol, made 84 traffic stops, issued 80 written warnings, issued 34 traffic citations, and made 2 OWI arrests.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 90.7% of drivers and passengers across the nation were wearing seatbelts in 2019. In 2017 alone, seatbelts saved an estimated 14,955 lives nationwide.

Even though Indiana’s seat belt usage rate is 94.6%, which is higher than the national average, over half of the people killed in car crashes last year were not buckled up.

Drivers less than 34 years old, specifically male drivers, were more likely to be found not wearing a seat belt.

Officers want to remind all drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt.

Indiana has a primary seat belt law, allowing law enforcement officers to stop and cite drivers and passengers for failing to wear a seat belt.

Drivers can also be cited for each unbuckled passenger less than 16 years old.

Children under 8 years old must be properly restrained in a federally approved child or booster seat.