Jasper Street Department reminding residents about holiday trash/cardboard collection schedule

Jasper residents will have to put their trash and cardboard out for pickup on different days this week.

Trash and cardboard normally collected on Thursday, December 24th (Christmas Eve), will now be collected on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Trash and cardboard usually picked up on Friday, December 25th (Christmas Day), will now be collected on Monday, December 28th.

Items scheduled to be collected on Thursday, December 31st (New Year’s Eve), will now be picked up on Wednesday, December 30th.

Trash and recycling normally collected on Friday, January 1st (New Year’s Day), will now be collected on Monday, January 4th.